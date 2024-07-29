ON Semiconductor, Inspire Medical rise; Integra, Enstar Group fall, Monday, 7/29/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), up $9.69 to $79.86.

The semiconductor components maker beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP), up $5.45 to $131.24.

The sleep apnea treatment system maker raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY), up $7.37 to $122.52.

The maker of scientific instruments beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH), up $1.16 to $34.16.

The FDA approved the cancer testing company’s Shield blood test for colon cancer screening.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), up $1.28 to $86.96.

The packaging company announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART), down $5.42 to $26.01.

The medical device maker cut its earnings forecast for the year.

Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR), down $22.81 to $325.50.

A group led by Sixth Street will buy the investment holding company for about $5.1 billion.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up 3 cents to $27.21.

The software company signed a multi-year contract with Tree Energy Solutions.

