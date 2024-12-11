Ontario premier says US energy exports will be cut off if Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on Canada

TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s largest province said Wednesday he will cut off energy to the United States if President-elect Donald Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products.

Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs.

“We will go to the full extent depending on how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other provincial premiers.

Ford said “100%” the tariffs are coming.

“We will use every tool in our tool box to fight back. We can’t sit back and roll over. We just won’t as a country. And isn’t this a shame, our closest friends and allies,” Ford said.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem responds to a question during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Wyld

About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports are from Canada, and 85% of U.S. electricity imports as well.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Ford was talking about all Canadian provinces cutting off energy exports to the U.S. or just his province. But a spokesman for Ford, Grace Lee, said it was raised in the call between Trudeau and the provincial premiers.

“Premier Ford can only speak on behalf of Ontario, but its an area of provincial jurisdiction that we would certainly look at,” Lee said in a email.

Lee noted 49% of Ontario’s electricity exports were to Michigan and said Ontario is also a major electricity exporter exporter to Minnesota, New York and Michigan.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S. and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for and investing for national security.

“Canada, of course, will respond to unjustified tariffs,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said after the meeting.

Freeland said a number of provincial premiers voiced support for a robust response to the tariffs and said that included critical minerals that are exported to the U.S.

She didn’t specifically mention oil but said “obviously other ideas were discussed as well” when asked if Canada is considering cutting off oil exports to America.

About a third of Canada’s trade to the U.S. is energy.

The premier of Alberta, which has the vast majority of Canada’s oil supplies, didn’t immediately comment after the meeting.

Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day. Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states.

Trudeau said this week tariffs would be “absolutely devastating” for the Canadian economy, but it would also mean real hardship for Americans.

Economists say companies would have little choice but to pass along the added costs, dramatically raising prices for food, clothing, automobiles, alcohol and other goods.

The Produce Distributors Association, a Washington-based trade group, has said tariffs will raise prices for fresh fruit and vegetables and hurt U.S. farmers when the countries retaliate.

Trudeau said this week the government is still mulling over “the right ways” to respond, referencing when Canada imposed duties in 2018 against the U.S. in a tit-for-tat response to new taxes on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Canada’s central bank, meanwhile, lowered its key interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday and called Trump’s threat to impose sweeping new tariffs on Canada “a major source of new uncertainty.”

“We did underline that the threat of new tariffs on Canadian exports, particularly at the level suggested, that is a major source of new uncertainty,” Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem said at a press conference. “But the reality is we don’t know if those tariffs are going to be implemented.

“We don’t know if exemptions are going to be agreed on some parts, we don’t know at what level, we don’t know if Canada will take retaliatory measures.”

Trudeau, meanwhile, got the attention of billionaire Elon Musk, a big supporter of Trump, with comments he made Tuesday about lamenting the fact that U.S. voters selected Trump over Kamala Harris as president.

“We were supposed to be on a steady if difficult sometimes march toward progress. And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president,” Trudeau said Tuesday night at a event sponsored by Equal Voice, an organization dedicated to improving gender representation in Canadian politics. “Everywhere, women’s rights and women’s progress is under attack — overtly and subtly.”

Musk said Trudeau is “such an insufferable tool” in a post on X.

“Won’t be in power for much longer,” he wrote.

Ford also criticized Trudeau for the remarks.

“They are not helpful at all. It was brought up a couple of times in our meeting,” Ford said. “Donald Trump was elected democratically. If you like him or you don’t like him that’s not our issue. We elect Canadians and it was not helpful whatsoever. I’m sure the prime minister got the message loud and clear.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.