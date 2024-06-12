Oracle, Casey’s General Stores rise; Vera Bradley, PetMed fall, Wednesday, 6/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Paramount Global (PARA), up 5 cents to $11.09.

National Amusements ended talks on a possible merger of the film and television company with Skydance Media.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA), down $1.28 to $6.47.

The handbag and accessories company’s first-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY), up $53.74 to $380.27.

The convenience store chain beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS), down 56 cents to $4.15.

The pet pharmacy company reported a bigger fiscal fourth-quarter loss than analysts expected.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), up $10.41 to $221.92.

The design software company beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA), up $9.38 to $38.30.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential treatment for a rare muscle disease.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), up $14.51 to $138.39.

The company gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 39 cents to $49.73.

The copper miner gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.

