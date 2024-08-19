Owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Japan gets takeover bid from Canada’s Alimentation

The operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores and other retail chains in Japan said that it has received a buyout offer from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Seven & i Holdings on Monday said that a special committee that made up of outside directors has been formed to review the bid, but released no other details.

Shares of Seven & i jumped 23% in Tokyo, the largest single day jump for the stock in the company’s history.

The company has been trying to streamline operations and last year sold the department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund.

Seven & isaid that its board, as well as the special committee, have not made any decision yet as to accepting or rejecting the offer, to enter into talks with Alimentation Couche-Tard or to pursue alternative options.

The company will make it’s decision public, it said Monday.

Couche-Tard runs a number of convenience store chains under brand names like Couche-Tard, Circle K, and On the Run. It has more than 14,000 stores across Canada, Ireland, Mexico Russia, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.