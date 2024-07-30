PayPal, JetBlue rise; Merck, Lattice Semiconductor fall, Tuesday, 7/30/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), up $3.86 to $62.80.

The technology platform and digital payments company beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.

Merck & Co. (MRK), down $11.74 to $116.04.

The pharmaceutical company cut its earnings forecast for the year.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), down $10.21 to $159.73.

The maker of Tide laundry detergent and other consumer products fell short of analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), up $7.12 to $103.55.

The tool company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), up $15.70 to $264.43.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), up 94 cents to $6.87.

The airline’s second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), up $11.61 to $96.27.

The natural and organic food retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), down $3.83 to $51.13.

The chipmaker’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.

