Peabody Energy, Prometheus rise; State Street, Roblox fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Prometheus Biosciences Inc., up $79.50 to $193.51.
Merck is buying the biotechnology company for about $10.8 billion.
M&T Bank Corp., up $9.07 to $125.66.
The bank beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.
Peabody Energy Corp., up $1.08 to $26.31.
The coal miner board approved a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
Teck Resources Ltd., up $3.43 to $48.65.
The mining and mineral resources company is reportedly an acquisition target.
State Street Corp., down $7.35 to $72.68.
The financial services company reported weak first-quarter financial results.
Roblox Corp., down $5.49 to $40.21.
Investors were disappointed by the online gaming platform’s March performance update.
Charles Schwab Corp., up $2 to $52.77.
The financial services company beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.
Viavi Solutions Inc., down 93 cents to $9.31.
The maker of network testing and monitoring equipment gave investors a disappointing financial update.
