PepsiCo agrees to meet with Al Sharpton over DEI cuts, potential boycott

Leaders at PepsiCo have agreed to meet this week with civil rights advocates from the National Action Network to discuss the company’s recent decision to roll back some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, the Reverend Al Sharpton said on Monday.

In an April 4 letter to PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta, Sharpton threatened to lead a boycott against the company. PepsiCo — one of the largest food and beverage companies in North America whose brands include Gatorade, Lay’s potato chips, Doritos, Mountain Dew as well as Pepsi — told employees in February that the company will no longer set goals for minority representation in its managerial roles or supplier base.

Sharpton said he will be meeting with Laguarta and he intends to press him on the specifics of the company’s decision and what commitments it still has to ensuring equal opportunity in employment and contracts.

A spokesperson for PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PepsiCo is one of several companies, including Walmart and Target, that have eliminated policies and programs aimed at increasing diversity among its employees and reducing discrimination against members of minority groups, women and LGBTQ+ people since President Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year.

Trump ended DEI programswithin the federal government and has warned schools to do the same or risk losing federal money.

In January, Sharpton led a “buy-cott” at Costco, encouraging Americans to vote with their dollars and shop at the retail giant for its commitment to DEI policies, even as many of its competitors phased them out.

“That is the only viable tool that I see at this time, which is why we’ve rewarded those that stood with us,” Sharpton told The Associated Press.

