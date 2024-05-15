Petco, Nextracker rise; Dlocal, AMC Entertainment fall, Wednesday, 5/15/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Nextracker Inc., up $2.97 to $45.98.

The solar energy equipment supplier beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down $1.37 to $5.48.

The movie chain will issue nearly 23.3 million shares of its stock to exchange for $163.9 million in debt that it owes.

Petco Health and Wellness Co., up 57 cents to $2.61.

The pet store chain named Glenn Murphy executive chairman of its board of directors.

Monday.com Ltd., up $38.86 to $220.72.

The project management software developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Dynatrace Inc., up $1.32 to $47.75.

The software intelligence company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

DLocal Ltd., down $3.58 to $10.

The online payment company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Rumble Inc., unchanged at $7.15.

The online video platform’s fiscal first-quarter financial results missed Wall Street forecasts.

VF Corp., down 7 cents to $12.79.

The owner of the Vans, North Face and Timberland brands is reportedly conducting a portfolio review.

