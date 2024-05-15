Petco, Nextracker rise; Dlocal, Rumble fall, Wednesday, 5/15/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Nextracker Inc. (NXT), up $4.12 to $47.13.

The solar energy equipment supplier beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), down $1.44 to $5.40.

The movie chain will issue nearly 23.3 million shares of its stock to exchange for $163.9 million in debt that it owes.

Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF), up 37 cents to $2.41.

The pet store chain named Glenn Murphy executive chairman of its board of directors.

Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), up $34.50 to $216.36.

The project management software developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT), up 37 cents to $46.80.

The software intelligence company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

DLocal Ltd. (DLO), down $3.32 to $10.26.

The online payment company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Rumble Inc. (RUM), down 16 cents to $6.99.

The online video platform’s fiscal first-quarter financial results missed Wall Street forecasts.

V.F. Corp. (VFC), down 2 cents to $12.84.

The owner of the Vans, North Face and Timberland brands is reportedly conducting a portfolio review.

