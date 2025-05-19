Pierpaolo Piccioli takes over at Balenciaga from disrupter Demna

PARIS (AP) — Pierpaolo Piccioli, who left Valentino last year, is the new creative director of the iconic fashion house Balenciaga, parent company Kering announced Monday.

He replaces Demna, who joined Balenciaga in 2015 and has since moved to Gucci in a shake-up of Kering’s creative stable. Gucci is also owned by Kering. Piccioli takes over at Balenciaga on July 10.

“What I am receiving is a brand full of possibilities that is incredibly fascinating. I must first and foremost thank Demna; I’ve always admired his talent and vision. I couldn’t ask for a better passing of the torch,” Piccioli said in a company statement.

He will head womenswear, menswear, accessories and couture at the Paris-based house.

Demna, who goes by one name, was not without controversy, often taking on political and social issues of the day. Piccioli is viewed as more of a romantic than a disrupter.

