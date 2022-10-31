Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.

The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes. The most recent tweak came in August, when Powerball officials added an additional drawing day — going from two a week to three — to build larger prizes and boost sales.

Powerball lottery tickets are shown, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared to $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) A Powerball billboard showing an estimated jackpot of $1 billion for Monday night's drawing is seen, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Philip Smith, wears a face mask and gloves as he lines up to purchase his lottery tickets for the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Cathy Zubiate, from Long Beach, Calif., and Gilbert Estrella, from Whitter, Calif., take a selfie after purchasing about $400.00 worth of lottery tickets for the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Deborah Hearne, purchase's Powerball lottery tickets at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Arlene Johnson, left, and Mina Vicente, right, fill out Powerball pick their numbers while waiting to purchase lottery tickets at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Actress Sally Tanner, left, Shelia Williams, a retired register nurse, middle, dance with warehouse worker, Richard Garcia, dressed as "The Nun," as they line up to buy lottery tickets for the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Oqulla Jackson, left, and Arlene Johnson, right, fill out Powerball lottery forms while waiting to purchase lottery tickets at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Rita Ward, left, and Johnny Pelayo compare their tattoos as they wait to purchase lottery tickets for the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Lottery tickets are rubbed on the head of a store lucky bluebird for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Store clerk Eduardo Duran rubs purchased lottery tickets on the head of the store lucky bluebird for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. People buy multiple lottery tickets for the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Philip Smith wears gloves as he lines up to purchase lottery tickets for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes Previous Next

Although the advertised top prize Wednesday will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $596 million.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

