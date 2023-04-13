Progressive, Fastenal fall; Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Delta Air Lines Inc., down 37 cents to $33.37.
The airline reported weak first-quarter earnings.
Fastenal Co., down 22 cents to $52.34.
The distributor of bolts and nails reported weak first-quarter revenue.
International Business Machines Corp., down 64 cents to $127.90.
The technology company is reportedly considering selling its unit that operates the Weather Channel app and website.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., down $1.10 to $7.21.
The hunting and camping retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Rent the Runway Inc., down 14 cents to $3.01.
The fashion rental service gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Progressive Corp., down $9.94 to $138.21.
The insurer’s first-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Newmont Corp., up $1.31 to $51.02.
The gold producer gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.98 to $42.95.
The copper miner’s stock rose along with the metal’s price.
