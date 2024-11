Protests blocking bridges in Georgian separatist region of Abkhazia end

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Protests that blocked bridges to the capital of the Russia-backed Georgian separatist region of Abkhazia ended Tuesday after authorities freed five opposition supporters who were jailed the night before.

The unrest was sparked by a parliament session considering ratification of an agreement with Russia, which recognizes Abkhazia as independent, that would allow Russians to buy land and residences. Abkhazia’s mountains and Black Sea coast make it appealing to Russian tourists.

The session sparked a protest by opponents of the measure, who contend it would sell out sovereignty of Abkhazia’s 245,000 people to its giant northern neighbor.

Five protesters were arrested. Their supporters blocked three bridges that give access to the capital, Sukhumi, causing long backups on the region’s twisting roads.

All five were released by nightfall on Tuesday and protesters lifted the blockade, Russian and Georgian news reports said.

Abkhazia has been largely under separatist control since the end of a war in 1993. Georgia lost control of the rest of the region in the short 2008 war with Russia.

Aside from Russia, only four countries recognize Abkhazia as independent: Venezuela, Syria, Nicaragua and Nauru.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.