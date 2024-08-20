Qatar Airways acquires a 25% stake in the private African carrier Airlink

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Qatar Airways has acquired a 25% stake in the private African carrier Airlink, the airlines said Tuesday.

No financial details of the deal were immediately disclosed.

South Africa-based Airlink flies to more than 45 destinations in southern and East Africa, and the deal will enhance an existing code-share agreement between the airlines, they said. Qatar Airways currently flies to 29 destinations in Africa.

“Our investment in Airlink further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future,” Qatar Airways group chief executive officer Badr Mohammed al-Meer said in a statement.

Qatar Airways is owned by the Qatari government.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.