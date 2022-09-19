Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.

“I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was among the last to join the line.

In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle: 142 Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey, with King Charles III and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walking behind as bagpipers played. Pall bearers carried the coffin into the abbey, where around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of her life.

“Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer,” the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners, as the funeral opened.

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreea Alexandru This photo issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, in May 2022. (Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ranald Mackechnie A ray of sun shines on a police officer as he stands guard near the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Markus Schreiber People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregorio Borgia The final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London early Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yui Mok People gather to bring flowers for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace in London, early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Felipe Dana People camp out on The Mall on the eve of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, takes place on Monday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vadim Ghirda Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 06:29am to pay respect on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yui Mok Black Rod pays her respects at 06:30am inside Westminster Hall on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yui Mok A passenger plane flies behind the Shard with The London Eye silhouetted against the sunrise on the day of the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.(Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Leal Guests and officials begin to take their places prior to the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein Police watch as armed forces personnel march into position along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emilio Morenatti Guests and officials begin to take their places prior to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein Members of the Yeomen of the Guard march outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Noble Mourner, Emma breastfeeds her four-month-old baby Emily, as she waits for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to pass on a gun carriage down during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emilio Morenatti Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 06:29am to pay respect on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yui Mok A pile of newspapers with Queen Elizabeth II on the frontage is seen in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lewis Joly People wait to watch the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lewis Joly Yeoman of the Guard arrive before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller Guests arrive inside Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Lawson Yeoman of the Guard arrive before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek Former British prime ministers arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emilio Morenatti The Mall in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 ahead of the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zac Goodwin A gun carriage pulled by Royal Navy soldiers is brought to Westminster Hall to carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II for her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nariman El-Mofty Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard take part in the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Stansall The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein King Charles III salutes as the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue British Prime Minister Liz Truss takes her seat for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Stansall Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles III follow as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried into Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hannah Mckay The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tristan Fewings King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Hill The coffin is placed near the altar at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Rupert Frere/Ministry of Defence via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rupert Frere The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is brought to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Hill Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Noble Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin is carried inside the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Noble The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Cattermole Britain's King Charles II, Prince William and Prince Harry attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hannah Mckay Guardsmen take their positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vadim Ghirda British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Noble King Charles III waves as he is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Pezzali Britain's King Charles III and Princess Anne salute during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hannah Mckay King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of their mother Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek A woman cries in Hyde Park while watching the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lewis Joly Previous Next

It drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom. The attendees then sang the national anthem.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment. Long before the service began, city authorities said viewing areas along the route of the funeral’s procession were full.

Millions more had been expected to tune into the funeral live on television, and crowds flocked to parks and public spaces across the U.K. to watch it on screens. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby noted during the funeral that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Elizabeth.

On the evening before, Charles issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the queen.

Following the funeral, the coffin — accompanied by units of the armed forces in dress uniforms and members of her family — was brought through the capital’s streets.

At Wellington Arch near Hyde Park, it will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle — where Elizabeth spent much of her time — for another procession before a committal service in St. George’s Chapel. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.

U.S. President Joe Biden was among leaders to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the funeral.

Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the royal family.

People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.

In Windsor, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the queen’s coffin.

Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait hours to see procession carrying the queen’s coffin.

“It’s good to be with all the people who are all feeling the same. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that … the queen was part of their family,” she said.

___

Associated Press journalists Sylvia Hui, Samya Kullab and David Keyton contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.