Rescuers recover fifth body from sunken superyacht off Sicily; 1 woman still missing

PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — Rescuers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily brought ashore a fifth body on Thursday, leaving one person still unlocated, as investigators sought to learn why the vessel sank so quickly.

Rescue crews brought the body bag ashore at Porticello port while divers continued to search for the sixth missing person, whom the coast guard identified as a woman. That suggested that the recovered bodies included that of British tech magnate Mike Lynch.

Also among the six missing passengers were Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter and associates who had successfully defended him in a recent U.S. federal fraud trial.

“We would need a crystal ball to know when we’ll be able to find the next body,” said Luca Cari, spokesperson for the fire rescue service.

“It’s very difficult to move inside the wreckage. Moving just one meter can take up to 24 hours,” Cari said.

Scuba divers of the Italian Firefighters corp at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello, southern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Rescue teams and divers returned to the site of a storm-sunken superyacht Tuesday to search for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, who are believed to be still trapped in the hull 50 meters (164-feet) underwater. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Salvatore Cavalli

The Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged yacht, went down in a storm early Monday as it was moored about a kilometer (half mile) offshore. Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly.

