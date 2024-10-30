Reynolds and McElhenney buy Wrexham Lager brewery after rejuvenating the city’s soccer team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought another piece of Wrexham — its brewery.

Four years after their out-of-the-blue purchase of Wrexham’s struggling soccer team, the Hollywood celebrities have further invested in the city in north Wales by becoming co-owners of Wrexham Lager.

Wrexham Lager, which is one of the soccer team’s sponsors, was founded in 1882 and says it is the oldest British lager brewery still in existence.

The presence of Reynolds and McElhenney will boost Wrexham Lager’s efforts to expand its international production and distribution.

“As co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC, we have learned a lot,” Reynolds and McElhenney said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “The connection between club and community, the intricacies of the offside rule and the occasional need for beer — especially after finance meetings.

“Wrexham Lager has a 140-year-old recipe and a storied history and we’re excited to help write its next chapter.”

The brewery didn’t disclose financial details but said Reynolds and McElhenney have a majority stake.

Wrexham Lager said the acquisition was made by Red Dragon Ventures, a joint venture formed by Reynolds and McElhenney and the New York-based Allyn family — which on Wednesday became a minority investor in Wrexham’s soccer team.

Since taking charge of the club following a $2.5 million purchase in late 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney have overseen Wrexham’s rise up English soccer’s league system. Wrexham has achieved back-to-back promotions and now plays in third-tier League One, where the team is in third place after 13 games.

Wrexham has been further thrust into the global consciousness by Reynolds and McElhenney launching a fly-on-the-wall TV series — “Welcome to Wrexham.” It has helped to boost tourism and trade in the city, with Wrexham Lager among the businesses gaining visibility through the show.

Reynolds previously owned a stake in Aviation Gin, which was sold to Diageo in 2020 for a reported $610 million. Diageo said Reynolds retained an “ongoing ownership interest” in the gin.

The Roberts family, which revived Wrexham Lager in 2011 after production stopped in 2000, will remain a co-owner of the brewery alongside Reynolds and McElhenney.

