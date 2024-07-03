Rick Hendrick Motorsports has dropped sponsor Hooters because restaurant chain could not pay team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rick Hendrick Motorsports has dropped longtime sponsor Hooters because the restaurant chain known for chicken wings and skimpy wait-staff outfits could not meet its financial commitment to the NASCAR team.

Hooters had sponsored the No. 9 car driven by NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott since 2017.

Hendrick Motorsports thanked Hooters for it contributions since coming on board “to our shared successes both on and of the track.”

But Hooters could not pay its bills, the team said.

“Due to these unfortunate and unexpected circumstances, and despite extensive efforts on both sides to identify a workable solution, it became necessary for Hendrick Motorsports to end the relationship,” the race team’s statement said.

Nation’s Restaurant News said Hooters closed nearly 40 locations around the country.

Messages left for Hooters public relations firm Cookerly PR by The Associated Press were not immediately returned.

Hooters broke into NASCAR in the early 1990s, its logo on the car of late NASCAR series champion Alan Kulwicki. It enjoyed similar success with Elliott, who took the drivers’ title in 2020.

___

AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/hub/nascar-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.