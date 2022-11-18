Ross Stores, Gap rise; Farfetch, Williams-Sonoma fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Ross Stores Inc., up $9.66 to $107.59.

The discount retailer reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $8.02 to $122.37.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings warned investors that inflation and weaker demand could hurt its business.

Foot Locker Inc., up $2.88 to $35.88.

The shoe store raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Gap Inc., up 96 cents to $13.67.

The retailer beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Farfetch Ltd., down $1.03 to $8.11.

The online luxury fashion company reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $10.92 to $167.48.

The security software maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Hess Corp., down $2.68 to $143.99.

Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil.

Keysight Technologies Inc., up $5.87 to $171.90.

The electronic measurement technology gave investors an encouraging profit and revenue forecast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.