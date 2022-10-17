Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure on Monday, the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, causing a fire.

It said that the crash resulted from an engine failure on takeoff. The ministry said both crewmembers bailed out safely.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.