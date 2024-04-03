Signet Jewelers, Cal-Maine Foods rise; Intel falls, Wednesday, 4/3/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Intel Corp., down $3.61 to $40.33.

The chipmaker made a disappointing update and said losses widened in 2023 for its chip manufacturing segment.

Paramount Global, up $1.76 to $13.52.

The film and television studio is reportedly considering a deal with media company Skydance.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $6.38 to $68.29.

The Dave & Buster’s restaurant and arcade chain increased its stock buyback program by $100 million.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., up $2.13 to $61.04.

The egg producer beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $9.36 to $104.43.

The jewelry company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Spotify Technology SA, up $22.19 to $291.77.

The music-streaming service is reportedly considering raising prices in several markets.

Blue Owl Capital Inc., up 87 cents to $19.38.

The asset management firm is buying Kuvare Asset Management for $750 million.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $2.86 to $264.69.

The lighting maker beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

