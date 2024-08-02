Snap, Celanese fall; DoorDash, Clorox rise, Friday, 8/2/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), down $6.13 to $78.24.

The chipmaker’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Atlassian Corp. (TEAM), down $27.56 to $145.68.

The software company’s revenue forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), down $3.26 to $9.55.

The owner of Snapchat reported second-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), up $6.72 to $114.92.

The delivery company’s second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET), up $5.60 to $80.

The web security and content delivery company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO), up $4.65 to $60.92.

The cloud-based communications company’s revenue forecast surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Clorox Co. (CLX), up $6.47 to $140.67.

The maker of bleach and other household products gave a revenue forecast above analysts’ projections.

Celanese Corp. (CE), down $4.79 to $132.76.

The chemical company’s profit forecast for the year fell short of Wall Street expectations.

