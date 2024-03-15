South Carolina freshman Fulwiley signs NIL deal with Curry Brand

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley has become Curry Brand’s first official collegiate athlete after signing a multi-year, NIL partnership with the company associated with NBA champion Stephen Curry.

Fulwiley was named Southeastern Conference Tournament MVP on Sunday, helping the top-ranked Gamecocks move to 32-0 in winning the title for the eighth time in 10 seasons.

Curry Brand said in a release Fulwiley will make her debut as a brand ambassador at next week’s NCAA Tournament.

Fulwiley, the first Curry Brand athlete at an Under Armour school, will wear the company’s footwear the rest of her South Carolina career.

Fulwiley has averaged 11 points and nearly three rebounds a game. She scored 24 points in South Carolina’s 79-72 victory over No. 8 LSU on Sunday. She was the first freshman named SEC Tournament MVP.

Fulwiley has gained attention since starting her college career with a game in France when the Gamecocks defeated then-No. 12 Notre Dame 100-71 when her coast-to-coast drive — it included her going behind the back with the ball to get past a defender before laying it in — caught the eye of Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

