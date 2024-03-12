Southwest Airlines, Asana fall; Oracle, 3M rise, Tuesday, 3/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), up $13.08 to $127.21.

The software maker beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), up $2.08 to $56.99.

The agribusiness giant announced plans to add $2 billion to its stock buyback program.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), down $4.55 to $29.23.

The airline will cut capacity because Boeing is delivering it fewer aircraft than planned.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), up $2.38 to $78.15.

The car parts chain named new board members in agreement with investment firms Third Point and Saddle Point Management.

3M Co. (MMM), up $3.55 to $97.60.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics named William M. Brown as its new CEO.

Asana Inc. (ASAN), down $1.99 to $16.80.

The software company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), down 53 cents to $14.12.

The airline warned that rising fuel costs will hurt its first-quarter earnings.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), down 30 cents to $49.68.

The chip-making equipment supplier said a cancelled order will reduce its revenue for the year by about $15 million.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.