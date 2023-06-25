‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ slings back into box office top spot while ‘The Flash’ drops

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character.

The Spidey animated sequel — starring Shameik Moore as the teenage webslinger Miles Morales — reclaimed the No. 1 spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, scoring $19.3 million. The latest number helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide.

“Spider-Verse” beat out “Elemental,” which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimated $18.5 million. The film held on to the spot after experiencing Pixar’s worst three-day opening last week.

No other film had such a dramatic drop than “The Flash” with $15.2 million for the big-budget offering. The second week output for the DC and Warner Bros superhero film, starring Ezra Miller, fell off by 72% after opening with a subpar $55 million.

So far, the numbers “The Flash” has accumulated haven’t measured up for a movie with a $200 million production budget. Some are crediting the film’s struggles to the Miller’s off-screen behavior that has included arrests and misconduct. The actor has apologized and sought mental health treatment.

This image released by Disney/Pixar Studios shows characters Gale, center left, Ember, center, and Wade, right, in a scene from "Elemental." (Disney/Pixar via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

“The Flash” barely edged out “No Hard Feelings,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman. The raunchy comedy, which opened in fourth place with $15.1 million, tells a story about a teen’s parents who hired a woman (Lawrence) to date and boost his confidence.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” came in fifth place with $11.6 million in its third week with a total $122.9 million. It placed ahead of Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” which did better than expected with $9 million.

In seventh, “The Little Mermaid” pulled in $8.6 million to bring its total to more than $270 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” $19.3 million.

2. “Elemental,” $18.4 million.

3. The Flash,” $15.2 million.

4. “No Hard Feelings,” 15.1 million.

5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” $11.6 million.

6. “Asteroid City” $9 million.

7. “The Little Mermaid,” $8.6 million.

8. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $3.5 million.

9. “The Blackening,” $3 million.

10. “The Boogeyman,” $2.5 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.