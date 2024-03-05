Stitch Fix, Albemarle fall; Target AeroVironment rise, Tuesday, 3/5/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Target Corp. (TGT), up $17.34 to $167.83.

The retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), down $173 to $1,161.01.

The business software company plans to invest in more bitcoin with proceeds from a debt offering.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB), down $15.73 to $117.47.

The specialty chemicals company announced a $1.75 billion offering of depository shares.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB), down $13.55 to $60.92.

The software company gave investors a weak profit forecast for its fiscal year.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), up $38.72 to $169.37.

The maker of unmanned aircraft raised its profit forecast for the year.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY), up $3.56 to $19.91.

The electronic bill payment services company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), down 66 cents to $2.62.

The online clothing styling service reported a bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), down 52 cents to $1.84.

The online seller of secondhand clothing reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

