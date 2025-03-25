Stock market today: Wall Street drifts ahead of report on US consumer confidence

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is holding steadier Tuesday after roaring the day before on hopes that President Donald Trump’s tariffs may not be as sweeping as earlier feared.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in early trading after jumping 1.8% on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 58 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.

U.S. stocks have recovered a chunk of their losses since falling 10% below their all-time high earlier this month, for their first “correction” since 2023. That drop has left them looking less expensive than before, which had been a major criticism following their euphoric rise in earlier years.

But strategists along Wall Street warn more sharp swings are still likely on the way with an April 2 deadline looming. That’s what Trump has called “Liberation Day,” when he will begin a global set of tariffs on trading partners that will roughly equal what he sees as the burden they put on the United States. Monday’s spurt for Wall Street came on hopes that Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs may be more targeted than had been feared.

Even if the tariffs do end up being less painful for the global economy than expected, all the dizzying talk about them has already soured confidence among U.S. households and businesses. The fear is that could lead them to cut back on their spending and freeze the economy. A report later on Tuesday morning will give another update on confidence among consumers, and economists expect it to show a drop.

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon

So far, actual economic activity and the job market seem to be holding up despite the worsening moods of U.S. companies and consumers.

On Wall Street, homebuilder KB Home dropped 6.6% after reporting weaker profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Already mired in a slump, homebuilders are now faced with potentially rising costs due to tariffs, which they will have to pass on to buyers.

Spice seller McCormick also sank following a weaker-than-expected profit report. It fell 4.2% as it said it’s dealing with “current uncertainty of the consumer and macro environment.”

Tesla was swinging between modest gains and losses and down 0.5% following more grim sales figures from Europe.

European sales of Tesla electric cars were almost cut in half during the first two months of the year compared with a year earlier, even as the overall market for battery-powered cars grew, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In addition to an aging model line, sales declines are also being blamed in part on CEO Elon Elon Musk’s endorsement of Germany’s far-right party in last month’s national election, his embrace of fringe political movements, and a gesture during a Trump event in January that many saw as a Nazi salute. Tesla is also facing increasing competition from Chinese carmakers such as BYD.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rose in much of Europe following a mixed finish in Asia.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were holding relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.33% from 4.34% late Monday.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

