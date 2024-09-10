Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady as calm returns following weeks of sharp swings

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady in quiet trading on Tuesday, offering a calm respite following weeks of sharp swings.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in early trading. It’s only 3.2% below its record set in July, but it’s been careening down and up since then amid worries about the slowing U.S. economy and whether coming cuts to interest rates will keep it out of a possible recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 17 points, or less than 0.1%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher.

Oracle jumped 12.1% to help lead the market after delivering better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Trading otherwise was mostly quiet, including in the bond market where yields were relatively steady.

Like stocks, Treasury yields have been swinging sharply ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week, where the widespread expectation is for it to cut its main interest rate for the first time since the COVID crash of 2020.

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon

The Fed is turning its focus away from stifling high inflation and toward protecting the economy. The debate on Wall Street is now focused on by how much the Fed will cut the federal funds rate, which has been sitting at a two-decade high, and whether the easing will ultimately prove to be too late to prevent a recession.

Reports coming on Wednesday and Thursday on inflation could influence the size of the Fed’s upcoming cuts. The worst case for the Fed would be if inflation were to reaccelerate when the job market looks fragile, because helping either of those would require opposing moves.

On Wednesday, though, economists expect the latest report on inflation to show prices for consumers were 2.6% higher in August than a year earlier. That would be a slowdown from July’s inflation rate of 2.9%

Ahead of that will be Tuesday evening’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Foreign-exchange strategists at Bank of America say it could be the next catalyst for the market.

The value of the U.S. dollar has increased against peers in the past when expectations for a Trump re-election have strengthened, for example, due in part to his calling for additional tariffs. But economists are debating themselves what impact either candidate’s proposed policies would have on the economy, and the bigger deal may be whether one party is able to sweep into control of both Congress and the White House.

For as much attention as the presidential debate is getting, the “market moving implications are almost nonexistent,” according to Julian Emanuel and other strategists at Evercore ISI.

On Wall Street, Apple fell 1.7% after the European Union’s top court rejected the tech giant’s final legal challenge against an order from the bloc’s executive commission to repay 13 billion euros — more than $14 billion — in back taxes to Ireland.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, accused Apple of striking an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities so that it could pay extremely low rates. Apple denies such a deal took place.

Apple, which unveiled its latest iPhone model on Monday, wasn’t the only American tech company being punished by European regulators Tuesday. Google lost its final legal challenge against a European Union penalty for giving its own shopping recommendations an illegal advantage over rivals in search results. The decision ends the long-running antitrust case that comes with 2.4 billion euro ($2.7 billion) penalty.

Shares in Alphabet, Google’s parent company, rose 1%.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 3.69% from 3.70% late Monday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia. Stocks rose 0.2% in Hong Kong and 0.3% in Shanghai after China’s customs office reported the country’s exports grew for a fifth consecutive month, in a sign of growing demand abroad.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.