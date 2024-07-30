Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as earnings reports keep pouring in

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are ticking higher Tuesday as profit reports keep pouring in from big companies.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 153 points, or 0.4%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher.

Stanley Black & Decker jumped 8.9% to help lead the market after the maker of tools and outdoor products topped analysts’ expectations for profit during the spring. It’s in the middle of a program to shave $2 billion in costs by the end of next year.

JetBlue Airways climbed 10.7% after reporting a profit for the spring, when analysts were expecting to see a loss. It also outlined ways it hopes to improve on-time performance and attract customers.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Merck, which fell 6.3% despite reporting stronger results for the last quarter than expected. It gave a forecast for profit this year that fell short of analysts’ expectations, partly because of costs related to its buyout of Eyebiotech.

FILE - Specialist Anthony Matesic works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, on July 22, 2024. World stocks started of with gains July 29, 2024 ahead of central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan, after a broad rally on Wall Street that capped a tumultuous week. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Drew

Procter & Gamble slid 6.7% after beating forecasts for profit in the latest quarter but falling short on revenue. It was hurt by the effects of shifting foreign exchange rates on its international sales, and it expects that to remain a challenge in its upcoming fiscal year.

Trading on Wall Street has been relatively quiet so far this week ahead of profit reports from some of the market’s most influential companies. Microsoft will say how much it earned during the spring after trading ends Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon will follow in the coming days.

Those four are among the small group of Big Tech stocks that drove the S&P 500 to dozens of records this year, in part on investors’ frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. But they ran out of momentum this month amid criticism they have grown too expensive and expectations had run too high.

Last week, investors found profit reports from Tesla and Alphabet underwhelming, which raised concerns that other stocks in what is known as the “Magnificent Seven” group of Big Tech stocks could also fail to impress.

Helpfully for the market, other stocks rose up to cushion their fall, including smaller stocks and companies whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy. They rallied on hopes that inflation is slowing enough to get the Federal Reserve to soon begin cutting interest rates.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose a market-leading 0.9% Tuesday.

No one expects the Fed to cut interest rates this week, when it announces its decisions on Wednesday. But the widespread expectation is that it will do so at its next meeting in September.

The Fed raised interest rates 11 times beginning in March 2022 in a bid to tame the inflation that took root as the economy rebounded from the recession caused by the pandemic. Fed officials haven’t touched their benchmark rate, which is at a more than two-decade high, in roughly a year.

Expectations for lower interest rates have sent yields tumbling in the bond market, and they were relatively steady Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.16% from 4.17% late Monday and from 4.70% in April.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Asia and Europe ahead of decisions by central banks there that could shake things up.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1% ahead of a meeting by the Bank of Japan, where the expectation is for an increase in interest rates.

The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.1% ahead of a decision by the Bank of England that could feature a cut in rates.

Indexes were stronger in continental Europe after a report indicated that economic growth was a touch stronger than expected in the second quarter among the 20 countries that use the euro currency, according to official figures released Tuesday by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

__

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

