Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles after dispiriting data on the economy, as Meta sinks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are tumbling Thursday after a dispiriting cocktail of data suggested both that the economy’s growth is flagging and that inflation remains stubbornly high. A sharp drop for Meta Platforms, one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks, also dragged the market lower.

The S&P 500 was down 1.3% in midday trading, erasing the majority of what had been a big winning week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 603 points, or 1.6%, as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.7% lower.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, dropped 13.4% even though it reported better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Investors focused instead on big investments in artificial intelligence Meta pledged to make. AI has created a frenzy on Wall Street, but Meta is increasing its spending when it also gave a forecasted range for upcoming revenue whose midpoint fell below analysts’ expectations.

Expectations had built very high for Meta, along with the other “Magnificent Seven” stocks that drove most of the stock market’s returns last year. They need to hit a high bar to justify their high stock prices.

The entire U.S. stock market felt the pressure of another jump in Treasury yields following the disappointing data on the U.S. economy. The report shot directly at one of the main beliefs that sent the S&P 500 to multiple records this year: The economy can avoid a deep recession and support strong profits for companies, even if high inflation takes a while to fully get under control.

People look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko

That’s what Wall Street calls a “soft landing” scenario, and expectations had grown recently even for a “no landing” where the economy avoids a recession entirely.

But Thursday’s report suggested the U.S. economy’s growth slowed during the first three months of 2024 to a 1.6% annual rate from 3.4% at the end of 2023.

That was weaker than expected and would have been disappointing by itself. Making it worse for financial markets, the report also said inflation was hotter during the three months than economists forecast. That could tie the hands of the Federal Reserve, which normally juices sluggish economies by cutting interest rates.

Thursday’s economic data will likely get revised a couple times as the U.S. government fine-tunes the numbers. But the lower-than-expected growth and higher-than-expected inflation is “a bit of a slap in the face to those hoping for a ‘no landing’ scenario,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

“Things can change a lot from one quarter to the next, so it’s too early to say the Fed has failed, but this doesn’t help their cause.”

Treasury yields climbed immediately after the economic report’s release as traders pared bets for cuts to rates this year by the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 4.70% from 4.66% just before the report and from 4.65% late Wednesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, jumped back to the edge of 5% from 4.93% late Wednesday.

Traders are now largely betting on the possibility of just one or maybe two cuts to interest rates this year by the Fed, if any, according to data from CME Group. They came into the year forecasting six or more after inflation cooled notably into the end of 2023. A string of reports this year showing inflation remaining hotter than forecast has crushed those expectations.

Top Fed officials themselves have said recently they could hold interest rates high for a while before getting full confidence inflation is heading down toward their target. The Fed has been keeping its main interest rate at the highest level since 2001. High interest rates slow the overall economy and hurt prices for investments.

With interest rates looking to stay high for a while, more pressure is on companies to deliver bigger profits.

Southwest Airlines fell 8.8% after the carrier reported worse results for the first quarter than analysts expected. CEO Robert Jordan said the airline was reacting quickly “to address our financial underperformance” and cope with delayed deliveries of new planes from Boeing. It will limit hiring, offer voluntary leave to employees and stop flying to four airports.

Textron tumbled 10.9% after the maker of Bell helicopters and Cessna jets reported weaker profit and revenue than forecast. Caterpillar sank 6.7% despite reporting stronger profit than expected. Its revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

IBM fell 8.9% even though it also reported stronger profit than expected. Its revenue likewise failed to meet analysts’ forecasts, as it said it was buying HashiCorp in a deal valuing the multi-cloud infrastructure automation company at $6.4 billion.

Carrier Global was one of the relatively few stocks to rise. It jumped 6.7% after reporting stronger earnings than expected after wringing more operating profit out of each $1 in revenue. Only one out of every five stocks in the S&P 500 was rising.

In stock markets abroad, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 2.2% as investors wait to hear whether the Bank of Japan will make any moves to prop up the tumbling value of the yen.

Indexes were mixed elsewhere in Asia and Europe.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.