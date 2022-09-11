Swedish conservatives close to election win amid crime fears

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Near final results in Sweden’s election Sunday show that a bloc of right-wing parties was expected to defeat a left-wing bloc headed by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The conservative group includes a populist anti-immigration party that made its best ever showing.

However, the result was so close that the election authority said it would not be known before Wednesday when some uncounted votes, including those cast abroad, have been tallied.

According to the early count, Andersson’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats won 30.5% of the vote, more than any other party. However a bloc of four left-wing parties appeared to fall short as a whole of winning a majority of votes in the 349-seat parliament, or Riksdag.

Exit polls had initially predicted a narrow victory for Andersson’s camp but as the evening wore on, and the vote count supplanted the exit poll, the results tipped in favor of the conservatives.

Early Monday, the conservatives appeared to have 176 seats to 173 for the center-left.

Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, left, meets her opponent, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party during a debate in Stockholm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fredrik Sandberg People queue at a polling station in Malmo for the general elections in Sweden Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Johan Nilsson People cast their ballots at a polling station in Enkoping for the general elections in Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT People queue at a polling station in Enkoping for the general elections in Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar cast her ballots for the general elections at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, on election day Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ali Lorestani/TT Sweden's Prime Minister and Party leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson arrives to vote for the general elections at a polling station in Nacka, outside Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ali Lorestani/TT Ballots for the general elections are sorted by election workers at a polling station in Malmo, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Johan Nilsson/TT Sweden's Prime Minister and Party leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson arrives to vote for the general elections at a polling station in Nacka, outside Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ali Lorestani/TT People queue to vote at a polling station for advanced voting in the suburb of Rinkeby outside Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Sweden is holding an election on Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ali Lorestani People cast their ballots at a polling station in Malmo for the general elections in Sweden Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Johan Nilsson People cast their ballots at a polling station in Malmo for the general elections in Sweden Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Johan Nilsson Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, meets the media before a debate with her opponent, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, in Stockholm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, a day before general elections. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fredrik Sandberg Sweden's Prime Minister and Party leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson speaks at Bredang, outside Stockhom, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jonas Ekstromer Sweden's Prime Minister and Party leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson speaks to journalists at a polling station in Nacka outside Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ali Lorestani Jimmie Akesson, Party leader of the Sweden Democrats, votes at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election(Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anders Wiklund Jimmie Akesson, Party leader of the Sweden Democrats, casts his vote, at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. (Tim Aro/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Aro/TT Jimmie Akesson, Party leader of the Sweden Democrats votes at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. (Tim Aro/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Aro/TT Sweden's Prime Minister and Party leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson gestures as she speaks at Bredang, outside Stockhom, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jonas Ekstromer Jimmie Akesson, Party leader of the Sweden Democrats, casts his vote, at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. (Tim Aro/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Aro Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson casts his vote for the general election, at a polling station in Strangnas, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jonas Ekströmer People queue to vote at a polling station in Nacka outside Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ali Lorestani People visit a polling station for voting during the general elections in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pontus Lundahl A ballot is cast at a polling station during the general elections in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pontus Lundahl Sweden's Prime Minister and Party leader of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson and her husband Richard Friberg cast their ballots for the general elections at a polling station in Nacka outside Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ali Lorestani Liberal party leader Johan Pehrson votes for the general elections at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Tim Aro/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Aro Liberal party leader Johan Pehrson votes for the general elections at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Tim Aro/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Aro Liberal party leader Johan Pehrson casts his ballot for the general elections at a polling station in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. (Tim Aro/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Aro Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson arrives at the Social Democratic Party election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jonas Ekströmer Supporters of the Social Democratic Party react on the exit polls during the party's election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Claudio Bresciani Swedish Foreign Minister and Social Democratic Party member Ann Linde attends the party's election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Claudio Bresciani Supporters of the Sweden Democrats reacts on the results of the exit polls at the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jerrevång Supporters of the Green Party react on the exit polls during the party's election watch at the Quality Hotel Globe in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Henrik Montgomery Party leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson gives a speech during the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jerrevång Party leader of the Christian Democrats, Ebba Busch gives a speech during the Party's election watch at the Sergel Hub in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence shaking many people's sense of security. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pontus Lundahl Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Vilans school in Nacka near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Maja Suslin Supporters of the Sweden Democrats celebrate at the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jerrevång Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Vilans school in Nacka near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Maja Suslin Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Vilans school in Nacka near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Maja Suslin Supporters of the Sweden Democrats celebrate at the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Stefan Jerrevång//TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jerrevång Supporters of the Liberal Party react on the exit polls at the party's election watch at the Posthuset Conference Centre in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christine Olsson Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Hästhagens Sport Center in Malmö, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Johan Nilsson The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson delivers a speech at the party's election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Maja Suslin Sweden's Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson delivers a speech at the Social Democratic Party election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm, Sweden, late Sunday night, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jonas Ekströmer Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson delivers a speech at the Moderate party election watch at the Clarion Sign Hotel late Sunday night, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT Supporters of the Center party celebrate at the party's election watch at the Hotel At Six in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anders Wiklund Supporters of the Christian Democrats Party celebrate at the party's election watch at the Sergel Hub in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pontus Lundahl Disappointed supporters of the Social Democratic Party attend the the party's election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Claudio Bresciani Supporters of the Sweden Democrats celebrate at the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jerrevång The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson delivers a speech at the party's election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Maja Suslin Party leader of the Christian Democrats, Ebba Busch, gives a speech during the party's election watch at the Sergel Hub in Stockholm, Sweden, late Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pontus Lundahl The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson delivers a speech at the party's election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jerrevång The leader of the Center party Annie Lööf speaks at the party's election watch at the Hotel At Six in Stockholm, Sweden, late Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anders Wiklund Party leader of the Christian Democrats, Ebba Busch, gives a speech during the party's election watch at the Sergel Hub in Stockholm, Sweden, late Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pontus Lundahl The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson delivers a speech at the party's election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Maja Suslin/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Maja Suslin A disappointed supporter of the Social Democratic Party attends the the party's election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022. An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Claudio Bresciani Previous Next

In a speech to her supporters, Andersson said that while the results were unclear, it was obvious that the social democratic movement, which is based on ideals of creating an equal society and a strong welfare state, remains strong in Sweden.

The biggest winner of the evening was the populist anti-immigration party, the Sweden Democrats, which had a strong showing of nearly 21%, its best result ever. The party gained on promises to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken a sense of security for many in Sweden.

The party has its roots in the white nationalist movement but years ago began expelling extremists. Despite its rebranding, voters long viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. But that has been changing, and its result in this election show just how far it come in gaining acceptance.

“We are now the second biggest party in Sweden and it looks it’s going to stay that way,” party leader Jimmie Akesson told his supporters.

“We know now that if there’s going to be a shift in power, we will be having a central role in that,” he said. “Our ambition is to be in the government.”

The conservative bloc was led during the campaign by the center-right Moderates, which won 19%. It was previously the country’s second largest party.

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson told his supports that he stands ready to try to create a stable and effective government.

Regardless of the election outcome, Sweden is likely to face a lengthy process to form a government, as it did after the 2018 election.

Andersson, a 55-year-old economist, became Sweden’s first female prime minister less than a year ago and led Sweden’s historic bid to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

___

Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland, and James Brooks in Stockholm contributed reporting.

___

This version corrects the percentage that the Sweden Democrats won in 2018. It was 17.5% of the vote. They won 13% in 2014.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.