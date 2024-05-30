Teen dies from accidental drowning at Orlando marine-themed park, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday ruled that a 13-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at a central Florida marine-themed park earlier this week died from an accidental drowning.

The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital on Wednesday, a day after she was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove, the Orlando marine park where visitors can swim with dolphins and tropical fish, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The 58-acres (23-hectare) park is adjacent to SeaWorld Orlando.

The medical examiner’s office in Orlando on Thursday said that the manner of death was accidental and the cause was drowning.

A spokeswoman for the theme park didn’t immediately respond to an email asking about the death.

Discovery Cove is part of the family of theme parks owned by United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly called SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. The company changed its corporate name in February. Other park brands owned by the company include SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove and Sesame Place.

