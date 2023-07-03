Tesla, Rivian rise; Apple, AstraZeneca fall, Monday, 7/3/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $18.05 to $279.82.

The electric vehicle maker reported strong second-quarter deliveries.

Netflix Inc., up 95 cents to $441.44.

The streaming entertainment giant is reportedly developing more targeted advertising formats.

AstraZeneca Plc., down $6.32 to $65.25.

The drug developer’s development update for a potential lung cancer treatment disappointed investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $4.07 to $326.61.

The investment bank is reportedly considering ending its partnership for consumer banking products with Apple.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc., up $3.30 to $58.

Private equity firms are reportedly interested in buying the financial technology company’s Worldpay business.

Rivian Automotive Inc., up $2.90 to $19.56.

The electric vehicle gave investors an encouraging update on second-quarter deliveries.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 76 cents to $40.76.

The copper mining company gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.

Apple Inc., down $1.51 to $192.46.

The iPhone maker is reportedly cutting production plans for its Vision Pro headset.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.