Tesla, Southwest, Peloton fall; Las Vegas Sands, Hess rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.15 to $33.94.

The airline had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.94 to $48.46.

Macau casino operators got a boost after China said it will drop nearly all COVID-19 travel restrictions next month.

Redfin Corp., down 40 cents to $3.90.

New data showing U.S. home prices fell in October for the fourth straight month weighed on real estate industry stocks.

NIO Inc., down 91 cents to $10.06.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker cut its fourth-quarter guidance for deliveries, citing production issues, supply chain constraints and other challenges.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down 75 cents to $8.14.

The maker of high-end exercise equipment said it will offer refurbished bikes in the U.S. and Canada at a sharp discount relative to new models.

Tesla Inc., down $14.05 to $109.10.

The electric vehicle maker temporarily suspended production at a factory in Shanghai, according to published reports.

Coherus Biosciences Inc., down 76 cents to $5.69.

The biotechnology company’s application for approval of a cancer drug remains under review by the FDA pending a manufacturing facility inspection.

Hess Corp., up $1.73 to $143.41.

Energy company stocks rose broadly as crude oil and natural gas prices headed higher.

