Tesla will ask shareholders to reinstate Musk pay package rejected by Delaware judge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla will ask shareholders to reinstate the compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that was rejected by a judge in Delaware this year and to move the electric carmaker’s corporate home from Delaware to Texas.

In a filing with federal regulators early Wednesday, the company said it would ask shareholders to vote on both issues during its annual meeting in June.

In January, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ruled that Musk is not entitled to a landmark compensation package awarded by Tesla’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.

Musk said a month later that he would try to move Tesla’s corporate listing to Texas, where he has already moved company headquarters.

Almost immediately after the judge’s ruling, Musk did exactly that with Neuralink, his brain implant company, moving the company’s corporate home from Delaware to Nevada.

Un Model X 2023 afuera de un concesionario Tesla el 18 de junio de 2023, en Englewood, Colorado. (Foto AP/David Zalubowski, Archivo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski FILE - A Tesla logo has rain drops on it Feb. 27, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. After reporting dismal first-quarter sales, Tesla is planning to lay off about a tenth of its workforce as it tries to cut costs, multiple media outlets reported Monday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson Previous Next

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.