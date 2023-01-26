Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside, become chairman

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota set up a new leadership team Thursday in what the Japanese automaker said was a move to stay abreast of social changes like electrification and becoming a wider “mobility company.”

Chief Executive and President Akio Toyoda, the grandson of the company’s founder, will become chairman. He was prominent in the announcement and appeared to be still very much in control.

Chief branding officer Koji Sato, who has been managing the Lexus luxury division and Toyota motor racing, was tapped the new president.

“I am going to give it my all,” Sato said. “The new team will lead the shift in the transition to a mobility company to provide the freedom of mobility to all people.”

Sato, 53, appeared in an online news conference with Toyoda and its Takeshi Uchiyamada, who is seen as the “father” of the Prius hybrid model and is giving up the title of chairman.

FILE - Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda delivers a speech on the stage at the Tokyo Auto Salon, an industry event similar to the world's auto shows on Jan. 13, 2023, in Chiba near Tokyo. Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that Toyoda will become chairman. He will be replaced as CEO by the automaker's chief branding officer, Koji Sato. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko

Toyota Motor Corp. announced the leadership reshuffle without any forewarning, but it had a lively promotional video prepared to highlight Toyoda and Sato’s love for electric vehicles and fast cars.

Toyoda took over as CEO of Toyota in 2009.

Although Toyota is the top Japanese company in terms of market value, it has been criticized in recent years as falling behind in the industry’s move toward electric vehicles amid a growing concern about climate change.

The handover appears to be the company’s effort to give the leadership team a younger face, while maintaining the general vision and philosophy of the company, famed for founding “just in time” manufacturing and for producing quality products.

Toyoda had earlier hinted he was thinking about who might succeed him. He has also often spoken of his concerns about the future of the car industry. The stress on the term “mobility” reflects his view that people may opt for various ways to get around, other than owning cars.

Toyoda said he had struggled at times “when there was no right answer,” with sheer passion.

“We have managed to survive somehow,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.