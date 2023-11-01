Trane Technologies, Generac rise; Estee Lauder, Match Group fall, Wednesday, 11/1/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), down $21.11 to $107.76.

The cosmetics company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Trane Technologies plc (TT), up $18.75 to $209.06.

The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH), down $5.59 to $29.01.

The owner of dating services Tinder and Match.com gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), up $12.98 to $97.05.

The generator maker reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), down $89.94 to $155.03.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV), down $1.21 to $5.85.

The sporting goods retailer gave investors a surprisingly weak earnings forecast.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), up $4.18 to $33.11.

The home services provider handily beat analysts fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ), down $12.56 to $46.88.

The utility contractor slashed its earnings forecast for the year.

