Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will host the Browns at ‘TrEverBank Stadium’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence will see his name all over Jacksonville’s stadium on Sunday.

The Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns at “TrEverBank Stadium” instead of EverBank Stadium, a marketing promotion designed to highlight a collaboration between the popular quarterback and the Jacksonville-based financial services company.

Workers spent Thursday and Friday adding temporary signage throughout the stadium, including rebranding the biggest letters on the sides of the city-owned stadium.

EverBank and Lawrence announced a partnership last month that makes one of the highest paid quarterbacks in NFL history a brand ambassador for the company. He is featured in the bank’s newest TV spot, “Sign.” He also is featured in online content, newspaper ads, financial center signage and social media commercials, particularly during football games.

“Trevor Lawrence represents everything that EverBank stands for — performance, excellence, and a deep commitment to the community,” said Megan Johnson, EverBank’s chief marketing officer.

