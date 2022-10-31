TuSimple, Howmet fall; XPO Logistics, Wynn Resorts rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Verisk Analytics Inc., up $1.71 to $182.83.

The insurance data provider is selling its energy business to Veritas for $3.1 billion.

Credit Suisse Group AG, up 19 cents to $4.12.

The investment bank gave investors details about its plan to raise roughly $4 billion.

XPO Logistics Inc., up $1.07 to $51.74.

The freight transportation company reported strong third-quarter earnings.

TuSimple Holdings Inc., down $2.88 to $3.43

The self-driving truck developer fired its CEO and is reportedly facing a federal investigation over Chinese technology transfers.

Howmet Aerospace Inc., down 62 cents to $35.55.

The Pittsburgh-based maker of jet engine components trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc., down 75 cents to $10.

U.S. regulators extended their review of the biotechnology company’s component for a rare disease treatment.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $5.60 to $63.90.

Tilman Fertitta, owner of casinos and the Houston Rockets basketball team, disclosed a 6% stake in the casino operator.

Align Technology Inc., up $5.68 to $194.30.

The maker of Invisalign dental appliances announced a $200 million stock buyback plan.

