Uber, Chico’s rise; Micron Technology, Accenture fall, Thursday, 9/28/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Micron Technology Inc., down $3.01 to $65.20.
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Uber Technologies Inc., up $1 to $46.14.
The ride-hailing company named Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as its new chief financial officer.
AGCO Corp., up $3.27 to $120.82.
The agricultural equipment company is buying a majority stake in Trimble’s agriculture business.
Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., down 61 cents to $11.12.
The wine company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.
Chico’s FAS Inc., up $2.91 to $7.52.
Sycamore Partners is buying the clothing chain for $1 billion.
Accenture PLC, down $13.61 to $300.77.
The consulting company gave investors a weak financial forecast.
GameStop Corp., down 31 cents to $16.84.
The video game retailer named Ryan Cohen as its CEO.
Johnson Controls International Plc., down $1.35 to $53.19.
The diversified technology and industrial company disclosed a cybersecurity attack.
