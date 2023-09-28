Uber, Chico’s rise; Micron Technology, Accenture fall, Thursday, 9/28/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Micron Technology Inc., down $3.01 to $65.20.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1 to $46.14.

The ride-hailing company named Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as its new chief financial officer.

AGCO Corp., up $3.27 to $120.82.

The agricultural equipment company is buying a majority stake in Trimble’s agriculture business.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., down 61 cents to $11.12.

The wine company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Chico’s FAS Inc., up $2.91 to $7.52.

Sycamore Partners is buying the clothing chain for $1 billion.

Accenture PLC, down $13.61 to $300.77.

The consulting company gave investors a weak financial forecast.

GameStop Corp., down 31 cents to $16.84.

The video game retailer named Ryan Cohen as its CEO.

Johnson Controls International Plc., down $1.35 to $53.19.

The diversified technology and industrial company disclosed a cybersecurity attack.

