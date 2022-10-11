Uber, Leggett & Platt fall; Joby Aviation, Viatris rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

KLA Corp., down $18.42 to $280.92.

The producer of computer chipmaking equipment reportedly said it will cease some business with China-based customers.

Joby Aviation Inc., up 29 cents to $4.14.

Delta Air Lines invested $60 million in the electric-powered air taxi developer as part of a transportation services partnership.

Leggett & Platt Inc., down $2.51 to $32.17.

The maker of furniture and flooring products cut its profit and revenue forecast for the year.

Devon Energy Corp., down $1.78 to $68.57.

Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices.

Dice Therapeutics Inc., up $15.35 to $40.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential psoriasis treatment.

Viatris Inc., up 64 cents to $9.39.

The healthcare company is reportedly considering selling some assets in Europe.

Uber Technologies Inc., down $2.87 to $24.66.

A proposal by the U.S. government could give contract workers at ride-hailing and other companies full status as employees.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 77 cents to $32.61.

The drugstore chain accelerated its plans to acquire full ownership of health care services company CareCentrix.

