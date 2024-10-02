UK leader Starmer pitches pragmatism as he seeks to mend EU ties battered by Brexit

BRUSSELS (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday held out the prospect of “sensible leadership” on issues of common interest as he launched a mission to improve ties with the European Union, which disintegrated as his country left the world’s biggest trading bloc four years ago.

“I firmly believe that the British public want to return to pragmatic, sensible leadership when it comes to dealing with our closest neighbors, to make Brexit work and to deliver in their interests, to find ways to boost economic growth, strengthen our security and tackle shared challenges like irregular migration and climate change,” Starmer said.

Speaking ahead of talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Starmer said that “in dangerous times we have a duty to work together to preserve stability and security,” referring to the crisis in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

“We are determined to put this relationship back on a stable, positive footing that I think we all want to see,” he said.

Von der Leyen welcomed the opportunity to strengthen EU-U.K. relations.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Omar Havana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Omar Havana

“We have a set of solid agreements in place,” she told reporters in Brussels. “We should explore the scope for more cooperation while we focus on the full and faithful implementation” of the Brexit agreements underpinning their painful and costly divorce.

Starmer wanted to focus his talks on security, migration and trade. He was also due to hold talks with the other leaders of the bloc’s main institutions: EU Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

The EU, for its part, wants to build bridges between young people on either side of the English Channel by introducing a scheme that would allow young EU and U.K. citizens to study, work and live for short periods in the U.K. and the EU respectively. Supporters of Brexit oppose it.

Since his center-left Labour Party’s resounding election win on July 4, Starmer has sought a larger role for Britain on the global stage after years of soured relations with Europe over Brexit.

He has vowed to reduce some of the post-Brexit barriers for people and goods that have undermined ties between Britain and the bloc. Starmer insists, though, that he won’t reverse Brexit, or rejoin the EU’s single market and customs union.

