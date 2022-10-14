UK Treasury chief out as prime minister plans U-turn

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt as new Treasury chief, replacing sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.

Hunt is a government veteran who has served as former foreign secretary and health secretary, and ran unsuccessfully to lead the Conservative Party in 2019.

Truss also replaced the second highest-ranking Treasury minister in a bid to restore order after weeks of turmoil over the government’s economic plans.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her Treasury chief ahead of a hastily arranged news conference on Friday as she struggled to calm markets and hang on to her job following the release of a controversial economic plan.

Wendy Morton, the Governments Chief Whip arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Therese Coffey the Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Britain's Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng is dashing back to London for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss amid growing expectations that they will scale back unfunded tax cuts to calm financial markets and quell a burgeoning revolt by members of their own party. A policeman on guard duty walks past the front door of Downing Street in London, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office licks his paw on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, second left, arrives at London Heathrow Airport after travelling on a flight from the US, Friday Oct.14, 2022. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street after returning from the US, in London, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 for the first cabinet meeting since Liz Truss was installed as British Prime Minister a day earlier. FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, left and Prime Minister Liz Truss react, during a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at the start of the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham, England, Ot. 2, 2022. FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss, foreground and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng look on, during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation campus, on day three of the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s departure comes after just over a month in the job — and three weeks after he announced a tax-cutting “mini budget” that sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar.

Kwarteng tweeted his departure letter to Truss, saying “You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.”

He defended the government’s economic plan, saying the country faces an “incredibly difficult” situation and “following the status quo was not an option.”

Market reaction was muted, having already baked in the notion that the government will back down on some of its key proposals.

Truss is due to hold a news conference later Friday. She is under intense pressure to scrap some of the 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and led the Bank of England to step in to prevent a wider economic crisis.

Senior members of the Conservative Party were publicly advising the government to take action. The pound rose as much as 1.7% against the dollar on Thursday and bond markets stabilized amid expectations that Truss would revise the economic growth plan.

Truss, a free-market libertarian, came to power last month pledging to cut taxes to spur growth. But her ability to deliver on that commitment is now in doubt.

Analysts suggest the most likely change in her program would be to abandon a promise to halt her predecessor’s plan to increase corporation tax from 19% to 25%. That would reduce the bill for her program by about 18 billion pounds a year.

James Athey, the investment director at abrdn, said that it now seemed certain that the government “is about to U-turn on its decision not to U-turn on its profligate tax-cutting policies.″ The rumors are calming markets, he said.

“The risk now is that investors have forgotten that there are significantly more problems than just an ill-advised and ill-timed fiscal easing to deal with,″ he said. “Inflation is at multi-decade highs, government borrowing is huge as is the current account deficit. The housing market is likely to suffer a hammer blow from the jump in mortgage rates and the war in Ukraine rumbles on. We may well be through the worst of the volatility but I fear that the U.K. is nowhere near out of the woods.”

Conservative lawmakers are agonizing over whether to try to oust their second leader this year. Truss was elected last month to replace Boris Johnson, who was forced out in July. Some reports suggest senior Conservatives are plotting to replace Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, her two closest rivals in the summer contest for leadership of the party, though it’s unclear how that could be achieved.

