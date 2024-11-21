US applications for jobless benefits fall to 213,000, remaining near 7-month lows

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week, remaining near seven-month lows.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claim applications fell by 6,000 to 213,000 for the week of Nov. 16. That’s fewer than the 220,000 analysts forecast.

However, continuing claims, the total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits, rose by 36,000 to 1.91 million for the week of Nov. 9. That was higher than expected and the most in three years.

While the number of new people applying for jobless aid each week remains at historically healthy levels, some who are receiving benefits are finding it harder to land new jobs. That suggests that demand for workers is waning, even as the economy remains strong.

The four-week average of weekly claims, which quiets some of the weekly volatility, fell by 3,750 to 217,750.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for U.S. layoffs.

