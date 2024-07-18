US journalist attends hearing in Russia in his trial on espionage charges that he and the US deny

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich attended a hearing behind closed doors on Thursday in his trial in Russia on espionage charges that he, his employer and the U.S. government vehemently deny. Closing arguments are set for Friday.

Authorities arrested the 32-year-old journalist on March 29, 2023, while he was on a reporting trip and claimed without offering any evidence that he was gathering secret information for the U.S. The American-born son of immigrants from the USSR, Gershkovich is the first Western journalist arrested on espionage charges in post-Soviet Russia.

The U.S. State Department has declared him “wrongfully detained,” thereby committing the government to assertively seek his release.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow and Washington’s intelligence services are discussing an exchange involving Gershkovich, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Russia has previously signaled the possibility of a swap involving Gershkovich, but it says a verdict — which could take months — would have to come first. Even after a verdict, any release could still take months or years.

The court said Gershkovich attended the second hearing in his trial, which is taking place in Yekaterinburg, a city in the Ural Mountains where the journalist was detained.

Closing arguments in the trial will be held Friday, the court announced.

The press had no access to the courtroom on Thursday, and Gershkovich was not seen. Journalists were allowed to briefly see Gershkovich during his pre-trial appearances and on the first day of the trial last month. But this week the court barred reporters without explanation, though espionage cases are typically shrouded in secrecy.

At the trial’s first hearing the court had adjourned until mid-August. But Gershkovich’s lawyers asked for the second hearing to be held earlier, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti and independent news site Mediazona reported Tuesday, citing court officials.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s office said last month that the journalist is accused of “gathering secret information” on orders from the CIA about Uralvagonzavod, a plant about 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of Yekaterinburg that produces and repairs tanks and other military equipment.

Gershkovich’s employer and U.S. officials have dismissed those charges as fabricated and denounced the trial as illegitimate and a sham.

“Evan has never been employed by the United States government. Evan is not a spy. Journalism is not a crime. And Evan should never have been detained in the first place,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said last month.

Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if the court finds him guilty, which is almost certain. Russian courts convict more than 99% of the defendants who come before them, and prosecutors can appeal sentences that they regard as too lenient, and they even can appeal acquittals.

In addition, Russia’s interpretation of what constitutes high crimes like espionage and treason is broad, with authorities often going after people who share publicly available information with foreigners and accusing them of divulging state secrets.

Burrows reported from London.

