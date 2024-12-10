US officials to investigate labor and human rights abuses in Nicaragua

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is opening an investigation into labor and human rights abuses in Nicaragua, a U.S. official said, affecting relations with a country the U.S. has a free trade deal with amid growing concerns over President Daniel Ortega’s increasingly authoritarian rule.

The investigation being opened by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to last a year, according to the official and another person familiar with the probe on the condition of anonymity to discuss the probe before it is announced.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.