US Ski & Snowboard agrees to 3-year partnership with retailer J.Crew for a line of lifestyle apparel

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — On race day, the U.S. ski team needs sleek and streamlined apparel.

After the finish line, though, it’s time for some cool, comfortable and fashion-forward threads. Soon available: An all-American look, with a vintage, mountain vibe.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is partnering with retailer J.Crew to create a new line of lifestyle outfits that includes pullovers, loungewear, sweaters and cold-weather accessories. It’s a three-year deal leading into the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. J.Crew will have a presence across a multitude of the organization’s top events, including a sneak peak of what’s in store Tuesday during the World Cup finals in Sun Valley.

“This aligned really well with our strategic goals of broadening more into the lifestyle, après-ski space,” Sophie Goldschmidt, president and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, said in an interview. “Mountain lifestyle is becoming just more and more of a focus for us as the world becomes more about experiences and adventure. Given that J.Crew is such an iconic brand, and really going into an exciting place, we just felt it was the right opportunity at the right time.”

U.S. Ski & Snowboard still has Kappa as its technical gear sponsor for races and training. But when the athletes step off the slopes, J.Crew has the outfit.

“We really are two iconic American brands, connecting on sports, lifestyle and fashion,” said Libby Wadle, the CEO of J.Crew Group, whose company launched a collaboration with USA Swimming before last year’s Paris Games. “We’re really excited about engaging new fans in this way, celebrating the lifestyle of skiing and snowboarding.”

For ideas on its new product line, J.Crew reached into ski and snowboarding’s history. It drew inspiration from old patches, posters and logos. As part of the new collection, J.Crew will tap into storytelling — to highlight these Olympians, world champions and World Cup standouts across all winter sports and disciplines.

“These athletes are the best of the best and they’ve been through a lot and everyone has an individual story,” Wadle explained. “That so resonates with our customers and, honestly, anyone out there. We love celebrating that and really helping bring them to a platform that speaks louder to a broader audience.”

Added Goldschmidt: “It’s a three-year partnership because I think it’s going to take some time to really optimize the different elements. It’s a brand that’s willing to innovate.”

