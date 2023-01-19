US stocks lose ground as recession fears weigh on market

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as worries build that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209 points, or 0.6%, to 33,087 and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%.

Every major index is on track for a weekly loss after the market kicked off the year with a two-week rally.

Reports showed weakness in several areas of the economy, including the housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren’t quite as bad as expected and the job market appears to remain healthy. They follow worse-than-expected readings a day earlier on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production.

The latest economic data paint a picture of an economy slowing under the weight of last year’s blizzard of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The central bank aggressively raised interest rates to purposely slow the economy and cool inflation. The strategy risks hitting the bakes too hard on economic growth and causing a recession.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday, as investors grew cautious after Wall Street's biggest pullback of the year. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig Previous Next

Several major banks are forecasting at least a mild recession this year as the impact from the Fed’s rate increases reverberates through the economy. Inflation has been cooling, but prices are still stubbornly high on many items and are squeezing consumers.

The central bank has raised its key overnight rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% from roughly zero a year ago. The Fed will announce its next decision on interest rates Feb. 1. Investors are largely forecasting a raise of just 0.25 percentage points next month, down from December’s half-point hike and from four prior increases of 0.75 percentage points.

The Fed has maintained that it won’t ease off its fight against inflation until it is sure that prices are cooling. It has also been closely watching several areas of the economy, including the labor market, to get a better sense of whether inflation is slowing. The latest weekly unemployment data shows that employment remains strong, which is good for workers but makes the Fed’s fight against inflation more difficult.

Wall Street is also closely reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings to get a clearer picture of how companies are dealing with inflation and a slowing economy. Credit card issuer Discover Financial fell 3.2% after it forecast an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Adhesives company H.B. Fuller shed 2.8% after reporting weak financial results.

European markets fell and Asian markets ended mixed.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.