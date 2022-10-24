Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Vaxcyte Inc., up $12.42 to $33.

The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

Scholastic Corp., up $3.50 to $37.13.

The educational publisher announced a plan to buy back $75 million of its stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., up $2.25 to $26.79.

Sumitomo Pharma is buying the biopharmaceutical company in a $1.7 billion deal.

Tesla Inc., down $3.19 to $211.25.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly lowering prices for some of its models in China.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.74 to $52.15.

The oilfield services company changed its name to SLB.

Shift4 Payments Inc., down $1.21 to $44.16.

The payments processing technology company is restating some of its financial results.

Dorman Products Inc., down $5.95 to $81.03.

The car parts distributor warned investors that inflation is impacting its business.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 98 cents to $31.05.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

