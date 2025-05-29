Victoria’s Secret US website is down as lingerie seller addresses ‘security incident’

NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret has taken down its U.S. website and says some in-store services will be unavailable as it addresses an unspecified “security incident.”

A message to customers remained in place of the popular lingerie brand’s normal shopping site Thursday, stating that the company had halted these services “as a precaution.”

“Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations,” the message read.

Victoria’s Secret did not immediately provide more details about the “security incident,” or specify whether it was a cyber attack. The Associated Press reached out to the Ohio company for further information on Thursday.

It also wasn’t immediately clear when Victoria’s Secret identified the issue and began halting some of its operations. Most media reports of Victoria’s Secret website going dark emerged Wednesday — when the company also shared an update on social media — but some frustrated customers online said they began experiencing issues earlier in the week.

A customer FAQ updated Wednesday night on Victoria’s Secret corporate site noted that it did not have an exact timing regarding the return of its website — and that customer care services were also unavailable.

The company said that it is trying to fulfill orders placed before Monday and that it would be extending return windows and some direct mail coupon offers for impacted customers in the U.S.

Victoria’s Secret said its stores, as well as its PINK brand locations, remain open for customers. But some in-store services, such as returning online orders in person, are unavailable per its customer FAQ.

It was not immediately clear if any in-store services in Victoria’s Secret locations outside the U.S. were also impacted. But the company’s U.K. site appeared uninterrupted Thursday.

